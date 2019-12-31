HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 122, Nets 115
Shabazz Napier scored a season-high 24 points and the Timberwolves rallied past the Nets 122-115 in overtime.
Check out the highlights:
The rookie is off to a hot start 🔥🔥🔥
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/jvfza0V1Oj pic.twitter.com/ibxt1MlSyj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
🚨 @KBD_33 beats the buzzer 🚨#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/jNfIm0O7Xr
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
.@jarrettc08 with the steal and flush 👏#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/vS5h2EEA1l
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
Naz Reid is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 11 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ojVoCOQYUX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
Jordan Bell drains his first triple of the season 👌#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/y74tQHex6o
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
.@KBD_33 won’t quit!!!#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/lxjPM6FGyp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019
WOLVES WIN! WOLVES WIN!
Highlights from their overtime victory over the Nets ↓ pic.twitter.com/UIFsiE2CvB
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2019