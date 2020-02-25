HIGHLIGHTS: Mavs 139, Wolves 123
D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 29 points, but the Timberwolves fell in Dallas 139-123.
Check out the highlights:
Malik Beasley pulls up and lets it fly 🔥@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/THjnkS6Glk
Kelan Martin out here hustlin' 💪@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/gUQZ6fGgjv
Malik Beasley is cookin' 👨🍳@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/N05qoA6bqE
.@Dloading is hosting a #SPLASH💦 party pic.twitter.com/CfToStrCD9
Strong start to the second half 💪@TacoBell | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/s7i0wwfb47
Missed ya, @JLayman10 😤#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/lk9OA3Fyw8
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/dumVh7DOBK
