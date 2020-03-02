HIGHLIGHTS: Mavericks 111, Timberwolves 91

It was a tough loss for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but there were still plenty of exciting moments.

Check them out here:

Bloop 💦 D'Angelo Russell doing D'Angelo Russell things Presented by @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/SbZDKUUhGg — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020

Take it to the hoop James Johnson! pic.twitter.com/FK24XvNkOa — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020

Josh Okogie puts the #Timberwolves on the board in the third quarter! Presented by @MetroByTMobile pic.twitter.com/mkNhYv5SwL — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020

Jake Layman with the nifty move 👀#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/kWGSFSfZI0 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020

Show them what you got Mr. Culver 💪 pic.twitter.com/Fz9IQNt8cP — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020

J-Mac goes behind his head to find Naz Reid 😳#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/8ZiopjRJbs — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 1, 2020