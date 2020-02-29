HIGHLIGHTS: Magic 136, Timberwolves 125

<p> Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) drives around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) </p>

It didn’t turn out the way the Timberwolves hoped, but Minnesota had some exciting moments.

Check them out here: