Highlights: Rockets 131, Timberwolves 124
Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 131-124 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
These two 🙌@MarneyGellner is joined by @minnesotalynx veteran @SylviaFowles to talk about what she’s working on this offseason and the new @WNBA collective bargaining agreement: pic.twitter.com/jedMTXDXgL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
.@KarlTowns gets the @Timberwolves started!
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 Stream: https://t.co/IlFOW0n32u pic.twitter.com/YWQUmLNfkl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
McLaughlin would not be denied! 😤#Timberwolves | @tacobell pic.twitter.com/bfez4ZmavC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
JMAC DID WHAT?!?!?!?#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/BE1pyYkX5D
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥@MarneyGellner and @SylviaFowles dropped some serious heat during "Wolves Live" tonight 🎤 pic.twitter.com/bIbkAzf4aH
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
Tooooo easy for KAT 😺 pic.twitter.com/AIkQLkN9St
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
.@KBD_33 PUT McLEMORE ON A POSTER 😮
(now on sale at all thrift shops) pic.twitter.com/4iop0LGHmh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
JUST TOSS IT UP FOR KAT! 😺🔨#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Gw2XJFIaJA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020
The #Timberwolves were locked in and gave Houston a run for its money Friday night but fell short. Our final thoughts 👇 pic.twitter.com/1QPVyo64by
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 25, 2020