HIGHLIGHTS: Rockets 117, Wolves 111
D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points, but the Timberwolves couldn’t slow James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a 117-111 loss.
Check out the highlights:
Hot start in Houston 🔥#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/PLPRF8dMRJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020
James Johnson takes it coast-to-coast 👌@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/gBHdCqER6P
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020
.@Dloading splashes home another triple 🙌@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/C9g6yGIsYT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020
.@CallMe_NonStop out here making it look easy 👌@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/GAfMeUnquj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020
NAZ.
REID.
😱@TacoBell | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/A6CnbZpygx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020
D-Lo scored 28 points, but the #Timberwolves couldn’t slow James Harden and the Rockets in a 117-111 loss
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r0d89z66DI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 11, 2020