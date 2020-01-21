Highlights: Nuggets 107, Timberwolves 100

Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 107-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

.@KarlTowns is setting the pace early tonight by being aggressive against the Joker. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/rukbdaDAyQ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020

CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF YOUNG MAN 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/XgdLZF5Eti — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020

Keita taking it down to the WIRE!!! pic.twitter.com/QnYwEg2e9U — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020

“It feels like a homecoming.”@MarneyGellner is joined by new @minnesotalynx assistant coach (and former Lynx star) @katiesmith30 at the Target Center! pic.twitter.com/AXiCbPrhtW — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020