Highlights: Nuggets 107, Timberwolves 100
Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 107-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
.@KarlTowns is setting the pace early tonight by being aggressive against the Joker. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/rukbdaDAyQ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF YOUNG MAN 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/XgdLZF5Eti
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
Keita taking it down to the WIRE!!! pic.twitter.com/QnYwEg2e9U
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
“It feels like a homecoming.”@MarneyGellner is joined by new @minnesotalynx assistant coach (and former Lynx star) @katiesmith30 at the Target Center! pic.twitter.com/AXiCbPrhtW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
Welcome to Minnesota, @allencrabbe! 🦀#Timberwolves | @tacobell pic.twitter.com/Kb8qQH8VDk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
Count it!@CallMe_NonStop | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/zxmeRpaugk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
.@KarlTowns beats Jokic around the edge 👀#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/QYUGSBJh4w
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
To the rack! 😤#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/JTfbubRkvi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
THROW IT DOWN, KEITA!
#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Al79vgfj0L
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020
KAT gets big buckets. 😸 pic.twitter.com/NXakaYIwtp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 21, 2020