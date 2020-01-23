Highlights: Bulls 117, Wolves 110
Despite getting a season-high 40 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves fell short against Zach LaVine and the Bulls.
Check out the highlights:
SPLASH 💦
Watch KAT and the #Timberwolves
📱 https://t.co/gTjtk00val pic.twitter.com/1Jw4TdUp1B
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2020
Jordan McLaughlin beats the buzzer
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2020
Andrew Wiggins hits from downtown and we have a single-digit game
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2020
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
Andrew Wiggins drains his 500th career 3-pointer
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2020
Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 40 points, but the #Timberwolves fell short in Chicago
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J6kaIs7O4B
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2020