HDM: Warroad scores early and often in 5-1 win over Minneapolis

Owen Meeker scored twice and Warroad beat Minneapolis 5-1 to kick off coverage of Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

Warroad scored back-to-back goals in the first period and never looked back to earn its first Hockey Day Minnesota win.

Meeker and Anthony Foster scored less than two minutes apart in the first to put Warroad up 2-0. Jayson Shaugabay then scored shorthanded in the second to make it 3-0.

Luke Erickson’s goal late in the third period added to Warroad’s lead, before Ben Murray got Minneapolis on the board to make it 4-1.

Meeker scored his second tally of the game with 3:28 remaining.

Check out the highlights: