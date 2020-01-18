HDM: Warroad scores early and often in 5-1 win over Minneapolis
Owen Meeker scored twice and Warroad beat Minneapolis 5-1 to kick off coverage of Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
Warroad scored back-to-back goals in the first period and never looked back to earn its first Hockey Day Minnesota win.
Meeker and Anthony Foster scored less than two minutes apart in the first to put Warroad up 2-0. Jayson Shaugabay then scored shorthanded in the second to make it 3-0.
Luke Erickson’s goal late in the third period added to Warroad’s lead, before Ben Murray got Minneapolis on the board to make it 4-1.
Meeker scored his second tally of the game with 3:28 remaining.
Check out the highlights:
GOOOAAALLL!
The first tally of #HDM2020 is scored by @WarroadHShockey's Owen Meeker.@cariboucoffee | @HockeyDayMN pic.twitter.com/D0VYe0nOD7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020
🚨 SHORTY! 🚨
Anthony Foster and @WarroadHShockey take a 2-0 lead over Minneapolis!#HDM2020 | @cariboucoffee pic.twitter.com/hyR2LhPLu8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020
Beautiful puck movement by @WarroadHShockey leads to another goal!@cariboucoffee | #HDM2020 pic.twitter.com/Vq95XwpXLC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020
.@WarroadHShockey goalscorer Jayson Shaugabay is standing by with @MarneyGellner after two periods of play pic.twitter.com/Alp0Gydgar
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020
Luke Erickson bats in his own rebound and @WarroadHShockey takes a 4-0 lead!@cariboucoffee | #HDM2020 pic.twitter.com/wtzsTcnPHD
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020
🚨 GOAL 🚨@MPLSBoysHSPuck is on the board!@cariboucoffee | #HDM2020 pic.twitter.com/Ue4gbFT0lT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 18, 2020