HDM: St. Cloud State upends Western Michigan 5-2

After falling behind 1-0, St. Cloud State went on to score four unanswered goals in the second period to beat Western Michigan 5-2 on Hockey Day Minnesota.

The Broncos took the game’s first lead 11:05 into the first period, but the Huskies responded in the second with four goals.

Blake Lizotte tied the game less than a minute into the second and Easton Brodzinski’s tip-in at 13:43 gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Micah Miller and Nolan Walker each knocked home a rebound in the period to put St. Cloud State up 4-1.

Western Michigan got one back at 7:58 of the third but Jack Poehling’s empty netter sealed the win for St. Cloud State.

Check out the highlights: