HDM: St. Cloud State upends Western Michigan 5-2
After falling behind 1-0, St. Cloud State went on to score four unanswered goals in the second period to beat Western Michigan 5-2 on Hockey Day Minnesota.
The Broncos took the game’s first lead 11:05 into the first period, but the Huskies responded in the second with four goals.
Blake Lizotte tied the game less than a minute into the second and Easton Brodzinski’s tip-in at 13:43 gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Micah Miller and Nolan Walker each knocked home a rebound in the period to put St. Cloud State up 4-1.
Western Michigan got one back at 7:58 of the third but Jack Poehling’s empty netter sealed the win for St. Cloud State.
Check out the highlights:
🚨 @SCSUHUSKIES_MH GOAL! 🚨
Lizotte fires a LASER to tie the game in St. Cloud. #HDM2019
📺 https://t.co/AVa8zrAUYX pic.twitter.com/2WnxS6yIGm
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019
Easton Brodzinski’s tip-in gives @SCSUHUSKIES_MH a 2-1 lead!
📺 https://t.co/AVa8zrAUYX pic.twitter.com/frt7J2i37j
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019
MILLER IS THERE FOR THE REBOUND! #HDM2019
📺 https://t.co/AVa8zrAUYX pic.twitter.com/RnOi19zhQe
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019
Brotherly love. #HDM2019
cc: @SCSUHUSKIES_MH pic.twitter.com/39cktWGBPb
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019