HDM: Minnesota Duluth beats No. 5 Ohio State 6-3 to earn series sweep
Naomi Rogge and Sydney Brodt each scored twice as Minnesota Duluth held on to upset No. 5 Ohio State 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota 2019.
Rogge gave the Bulldogs the lead at 10:52 before Brodt scored a tic-tac-toe goal 45 seconds later to give UMD a 2-0 edge.
The Buckeyes got one back, scoring on the power play at 1:39 of the first period.
Anna Klein’s goal at 10:39 of the second put the Bulldogs back up by a pair of goals, but Ohio State capitalized in the closing minutes of the period, scoring at 2:43 to make it a 3-2 game.
After Gabbie Hughes scored early in the third, Ohio State responded again, scoring at 11:44 but Rogge’s empty-netter and Brodt’s late goal sealed the deal as UMD earned the series sweep over the No. 5 Buckeyes.
Check out the highlights:
🚨 @UMDWhockey GOAL! 🚨
Naomi Rogge gives the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead!
📺 https://t.co/KW8mh7VZei pic.twitter.com/U0cY5Qu82p
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
Tic.
Tac.
Toe.
Sydney Brodt puts @UMDWHockey up 2-0. #HDM2019
📺 https://t.co/KW8mh7VZei pic.twitter.com/fsZeLBiGGt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
Anna Klein scores to put @UMDWHockey on top of Ohio State 3-1!
📺 https://t.co/KW8mh7VZei pic.twitter.com/rneAcfWpKS
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
That’ll do it!@UMDWHockey upsets No. 5 Ohio State on #HDM2019! pic.twitter.com/w9sTULQd5N
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019