HDM: Minnesota Duluth beats No. 5 Ohio State 6-3 to earn series sweep

Naomi Rogge and Sydney Brodt each scored twice as Minnesota Duluth held on to upset No. 5 Ohio State 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota 2019.

Rogge gave the Bulldogs the lead at 10:52 before Brodt scored a tic-tac-toe goal 45 seconds later to give UMD a 2-0 edge.

The Buckeyes got one back, scoring on the power play at 1:39 of the first period.

Anna Klein’s goal at 10:39 of the second put the Bulldogs back up by a pair of goals, but Ohio State capitalized in the closing minutes of the period, scoring at 2:43 to make it a 3-2 game.

After Gabbie Hughes scored early in the third, Ohio State responded again, scoring at 11:44 but Rogge’s empty-netter and Brodt’s late goal sealed the deal as UMD earned the series sweep over the No. 5 Buckeyes.

