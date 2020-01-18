HDM: Miller scores go-ahead goal, Blake beats Blaine 3-2
FOX Sports North
Joe Miller scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining to give the Blake Bears a 3-2 win over the Blaine Bengals on Hockey Day Minnesota.
With the game tied 2-2 in the third, Miller scored his 17th goal of the season off a deflection to help the Bears win their ninth straight.
Blaine scored in the opening seconds of the game to take an early 1-0 lead, but Blake responded with a pair of goals by Gavin Best and Brett Witzke in the second to go on top, 2-1.
Ben Wallraff’s goal midway through the third tied the game for Blaine.