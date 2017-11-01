Trick or Tweet: Minnesota athletes celebrate Halloween

Halloween isn’t just for kids.

Athletes from Minnesota’s past and present played dress up on the holiday, too.

Here’s a sampling of their costumes thanks to posts on social media.

No big deal…just wearing what was in the spaceship I came in #ManOfSteel #halloween #superman A post shared by Ben Utecht (@benutecht) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Happy Halloween! 🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Lindsay Whalen (@lindsaywhalen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Waiting on the kiddos. Happy Halloween 🐶 A post shared by briandozier (@briandozier) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Happy Halloween, #Gophers! Swipe through and guess the #Gophers in costume! 🎃👻 #SkiUMah A post shared by Minnesota Gophers (@gophersports) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

We need your help!!! A post shared by Kyle Rudolph (@kylerudolph82) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Not entirely accurate. Missing this one. Happy Halloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/9rgR1W9yPV — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) October 31, 2017

Wishing you a Happy Halloween from the Vargas family! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Tlk8hnFT3q — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 31, 2017