Trick or Tweet: Minnesota athletes celebrate Halloween
Halloween isn’t just for kids.
Athletes from Minnesota’s past and present played dress up on the holiday, too.
Here’s a sampling of their costumes thanks to posts on social media.
No big deal…just wearing what was in the spaceship I came in #ManOfSteel #halloween #superman
A post shared by Ben Utecht (@benutecht) on
A post shared by Lindsay Whalen (@lindsaywhalen) on
Waiting on the kiddos. Happy Halloween 🐶
A post shared by briandozier (@briandozier) on
Happy Halloween, #Gophers! Swipe through and guess the #Gophers in costume! 🎃👻 #SkiUMah
A post shared by Minnesota Gophers (@gophersports) on
A post shared by Kyle Rudolph (@kylerudolph82) on
Gibby Locks & 🐻🐻🐻 #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/QPVEYKB2kR
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 1, 2017
Joe Mauer: Beast (dad) Mode. #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/l2PypS0OPa
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 31, 2017
Not entirely accurate. Missing this one. Happy Halloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/9rgR1W9yPV
— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Emv1FB3Tle
— eduardo jose escobar (@escobarmaracay) October 31, 2017
Wishing you a Happy Halloween from the Vargas family! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Tlk8hnFT3q
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween from the Zucker crew! Hope everyone has a night full of lots of sugar 🍭🎃 pic.twitter.com/n3mCitYT04
— Carly Zucker (@CarlyAplin) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween from the Thielen’s! Ashers first time trick or treating❤️👻🎃 #halloween #firsttimetrickortreating #elmo #familyovereverything pic.twitter.com/sTA7IMz0ey
— Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) October 31, 2017
