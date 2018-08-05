Hall of Famer, Vikings great Moss vows to wear gold jacket proudly

NFL receivers usually are tall or fast. Randy Moss was both, making him the most dangerous pass catcher in the game, and now a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A first-year nominee, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Moss brought the perfect combination of height, speed, soft hands and agility to Minnesota as the 21st overall draft pick in 1998 after a rocky college career. His 69 receptions, 17 for touchdowns, and 1,313 yards helped the Vikings go 15-1 and earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

That was just the start for the eccentric but always dynamic Moss. When he finally hooked up with an elite quarterback, he caught a record 23 TD passes from Tom Brady in New England’s perfect 2007 regular season.

Moss rubbed the face and top of his bust, then delivered a sermon worthy of any church or synagogue.

“When I came into the NFL I had no sense of direction,” Moss said. “All I wanted to do was play football. Not for one day did I not think God was with me.”

Moss was a four-time All-Pro and member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s who played for five franchises in all. He said he didn’t regret one day with any of those clubs.

“To my gold jacket brothers, I vow I will wear it proudly,” he said.

Moss paid tribute to his family, to the fans of his teams, and to his roots in West Virginia — he promised he would return to his hometown of Rand on Sunday to show off his gold jacket.