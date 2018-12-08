Gophers skate to 2-2 tie with Michigan, Wolverines get extra point

Minnesota and No. 15 Michigan skated to a 2-2 tie Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich., before Josh Norris scored on a breakaway during a 3-on-3 overtime period to give the Wolverines the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

The Gophers (4-6-4) skated to consecutive 2-2 overtime ties in a series with Ohio State last weekend.

The Gophers scored twice over a two-minute span in the second period, but were otherwise held in check, and have now managed just two goals in four consecutive games.

Junior Will Lockwood got the Wolverines on the board first at 6:55 of the first period, but Gophers freshman Sammy Walker finally equalized at 11:46 of the second period.

Junior Rem Pitlick scored on a one-timer at 13:27 of the second period to give the Gopher the lead, but it lasted less than four minutes.

Sophomore Luke Morgan tied things up at 17:06, a score that would stand until Norris scored during the second overtime.

Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson came up big in the third period, making 18 of his 38 saves.