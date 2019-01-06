Gophers score four unanswered goals to beat Penn State
After Penn State jumped out to an early lead, Minnesota went on to score four unanswered goals to beat the Nittany Lions 4-1 on Saturday night.
Tyler Nanne got the scoring started for Minnesota, burying a feed from Ryan Zuhlsdorf to tie the game at 4:05 in the first.
The Gophers took the lead at 12:11 in the second after Rem Pitlick found Brent Gates Jr. for the one-timer.
Jack Ramsey extended the lead at 2:36 in the second and Rem Pitlick’s empty netter sealed the win as Minnesota earned the series split against Penn State.
Gopher goaltender Mat Robson recorded 31 saves in the win.
