Gophers RB Rodney Smith out for season with knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Rodney Smith will miss the remainder of the season because of an injury to his left knee.

Smith was hurt on the third play of the game on Saturday night against Fresno State, at the end of an 11-yard gain on a screen pass. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday the team will request a medical redshirt and a sixth year of eligibility for 2019 for Smith, who is seventh in program history with 2,959 career rushing yards.

Shannon Brooks, who has largely shared the ball-carrying load with Smith since they were freshmen in 2015, has already received a medical redshirt for a knee injury suffered during offseason training.

Minnesota (2-0) hosts Miami of Ohio this weekend.