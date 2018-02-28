FOX Sports North to televise Big Ten hockey quarterfinal series

FOX Sports North announced plans Wednesday to televise the upcoming Big Ten tournament quarterfinal series between Minnesota and Penn State live from University Park, Pennsylvania. The live programming will also be available via FOX Sports GO.

The best-of-three series starts Friday, March 2 on FOX Sports North PLUS while the second game in the series is scheduled for Saturday, March 3. If necessary, the deciding game will be played on Sunday, March 4 on FOX Sports North.

Date Day Opponent Time March 1 Friday at Penn State 6 p.m.* March 2 Saturday at Penn State 6 p.m. March 3 (if nec.) Sunday at Penn State 6 p.m.

*Denotes game airing on FOX Sports North Plus

All Times Central

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One

FOX Sports North reaches more than 2.5 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.