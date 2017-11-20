Gophers’ Murphy repeats as Big Ten Player of the Week

For the second consecutive week, Minnesota men’s basketball forward Jordan Murphy has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week announced Monday.

The junior helped the No. 14 Gophers go 3-0 last week, recording a double-double in all three contests.

After scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Providence, Murphy added 18 points and 11 boards in Minnesota’s 107-81 victory over Niagara.

Against Western Carolina yesterday, the Texas native scored 17 points in the second half alone, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. He also posted a career-best performance at the free throw line, going 15-for-19.

Averaging Big Ten highs of 24.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, Murphy is the first Gopher to win Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, and one of just four to ever garner the award multiple times in a season. Murphy joins Kris Humphries (2003-04), Joel Pryzbilla (1999-2000) and Quincy Lewis (1998-99) as the only Minnesota players to do so.

Murphy and the Gophers continue play on Tuesday as they host Alabama A&M at 7:00 p.m.