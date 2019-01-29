Bundle up: Gophers game against Illinois still on despite cold

MINNEAPOLIS — Bundle up, Gophers fans.

The Barn will be open for business for Minnesota’s next game against Illinois despite extreme cold that has triggered scores of canceled events around the state this week.

The university announced Tuesday that the Gophers will play the Illini as scheduled Wednesday, when the overnight temperatures are forecast to fall as low as 30 degrees below zero with a wind chill of more than 40 below zero.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino encouraged fans to be safe but added, “if you do come, bring it a little extra because we need you.” Pitino, speaking to reporters Tuesday, called Williams Arena “as big of an advantage as anything we have here.”