Gophers earn series sweep with 4-1 victory over Army

Goaltender Mat Robson made 25 saves to earn his first victory as the Minnesota Gophers cruised past Army 4-1 to sweep the series at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Minnesota right wing Tyler Sheehy scored the first goal of the game midway through the first period before the Gophers tacked on another with 21 seconds remaining in the first.

Forward Tyler Nanne redirected a Sam Rossini shot to give Minnesota a 2-0 advantage.

Just over a minute into the third, center Mike Szmatula gave the home team a 3-0 lead before Sam Rossini scored at the 8:15 mark of the period.

Army scored 68 seconds later off a goal by Brendan Soucie. Jared Dempsey had 28 saves for Army.