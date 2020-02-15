Gophers earn extra point vs. Notre Dame in shootout

Gopher Hockey could not find a way to come away with a game one win against Notre Dame Friday in South Bend, but they did the next best thing by getting a tie and an extra point.

After both squads finished knotted up 3-3 in regulation and in the 3-on-3 OT period, junior Brannon McManus scored the only goal in the shootout that gave Minnesota an extra point in Big Ten play.

The Gophers got the scoring started in the first minute of play, as junior Scott Reedy buried Minnesota’s first shot of the game into the back of the net. Sophomore Blake McLaughlin added to the lead by striking in sophomore Sammy Walker’s rebounded puck with seven minutes left in the first period.

With 5:24 remaining in the first, Notre Dame junior Colin Theisen scored and narrowed the Gophers’ lead to 2-1.

Irish sophomore Nick Leivermann scored through traffic in front of the net and knotted the game at 2-2 with 16:56 left in the second. The Irish kept the momentum in the second period and took the lead with 4:34 to go when senior Cam Morrison converted a power play to give Notre Dame a 3-2 advantage.

Walker tied the game for Minnesota with 9 minutes left, which was enough to send the game to overtime.

Neither squad could convert in the extra period, but the Gophers were able to convert in the shootout with a goal from Brannon McManus after Notre Dame senior Tory Dello missed in the shootout.

Minnesota (13-11-5) will face Notre Dame on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the second game of the road trip.