Gophers, Big Ten to play conference-only games in 2020
The Big Ten Conference will play only conference games in football as well as several other sports if fall seasons proceed in pandemic.
The conference announced Thursday that if sports can be played, all fall sports teams — men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball — will, “based on medical advice,” only play other conference teams.
Exact details on schedules will be released at a later date.
In a release, the Big Ten said this move will allow the conference to “have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
Minnesota was set to host three non-conference teams this season: Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3, Tennessee Tech on Sept. 12 and BYU on Sept. 26
