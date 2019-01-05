Gates, Ramsey score in Gophers’ loss to Penn State

No. 9 Penn State scored three unanswered goals to hand the Gophers a 4-2 loss on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Brent Gates Jr. and Jack Ramsey each scored for Minnesota, who outshot the Nittany Lions 32-31 in the contest.

After Gates scored a power play goal in the first period, Penn State evened things up 3:39 into the second before taking the lead at 8:09.

The Nittany Lions took a 3-1 advantage at 1:23 of the third period before Ramsey cut into the lead at 7:17.

Penn State sealed the 4-2 win with an empty netter.

Gophers goaltender Mat Robson made 27 saves in the loss.