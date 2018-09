FOX Sports North, Wild announce 2018-19 telecast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild announced the telecast schedule for the 2018 -19 season Wednesday. Coverage begins Thursday, Oct. 4, when the Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. The home opener broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 6 will feature a one-hour edition of “Wild Live“ beginning at 6 p.m.

FOX Sports North’s 71-game regular-season schedule includes 31 games from Xcel Energy Center and 40 on the road. “Wild Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.

The regional sports network will also televise two preseason games during the month of September and debut a half-hour special, “Wild Season Preview,” on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Minnesota Wild telecasts on FOX Sports North will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta, color analyst Mike Greenlay and reporter Kevin Gorg. Audra Martin will host “Wild Live” presented by CenturyLink before and after every game with analysis from Wes Walz, Tom Chorske and Ben Clymer as well as newcomer and former Wild player Ryan Carter.

“Becoming Wild” presented by Toyota also returns with a new season, premiering Thursday, Oct. 11, immediately following the “Wild Live” postgame show.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/ PLUS can be found here.

2018-19 Minnesota Wild – FOX Sports North Schedule

20-Sep Thursday Dallas (Preseason) 7 p.m. 22-Sep Saturday Colorado (Preseason 5 p.m. 4-Oct Thursday at Colorado 8 p.m. 6-Oct Saturday Vegas 7 p.m. 11-Oct Thursday Chicago 7 p.m. 13-Oct Saturday Carolina 5 p.m. 15-Oct Monday at Nashville 7 p.m. 20-Oct Saturday Tampa Bay 7 p.m. 25-Oct Thursday Los Angeles 7 p.m. 27-Oct Saturday Colorado 7 p.m. 29-Oct Monday at Vancouver 9 p.m.+ 30-Oct Tuesday at Edmonton 8 p.m. 3-Nov Saturday at St. Louis 7 p.m. 6-Nov Tuesday at San Jose 9:30 p.m. 8-Nov Thursday at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m. 9-Nov Friday at Anaheim 9 p.m. 11-Nov Sunday at St. Louis 2 p.m. 13-Nov Tuesday Washington 7 p.m. 15-Nov Thursday Vancouver 7 p.m. 17-Nov Saturday Buffalo 5 p.m. 18-Nov Sunday at Chicago 5 p.m.+ 21-Nov Wednesday Ottawa 7 p.m. 23-Nov Friday Winnipeg 3 p.m. 27-Nov Tuesday Arizona 7 p.m. 29-Nov Thursday at Columbus 6 p.m. 1-Dec Saturday Toronto 6 p.m.+ 4-Dec Tuesday at Vancouver 9 p.m. 6-Dec Thursday at Calgary 8 p.m. 7-Dec Friday at Edmonton 8 p.m. 11-Dec Tuesday Montreal 7 p.m. 13-Dec Thursday Florida 7 p.m. 15-Dec Saturday Calgary 12:30 p.m. 18-Dec Tuesday San Jose 7 p.m. 20-Dec Thursday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. 22-Dec Saturday Dallas 7 p.m. 27-Dec Thursday at Chicago 7:30 p.m. 29-Dec Saturday at Winnipeg 3 p.m. 31-Dec Monday Pittsburgh 5 p.m. 3-Jan Thursday at Toronto 1 p.m. 5-Jan Saturday at Ottawa 12 p.m. 7-Jan Monday at Montreal 6:30 p.m. 8-Jan Tuesday at Boston 6 p.m. 12-Jan Saturday Detroit 7 p.m.+ 14-Jan Monday at Philadelphia 6 p.m. 17-Jan Thursday Anaheim 7 p.m. 19-Jan Saturday Columbus 8 p.m. 21-Jan Monday at Vegas 5 p.m. 23-Jan Wednesday at Colorado 8:30 p.m. 1-Feb Friday at Dallas 7 p.m. 5-Feb Tuesday at Buffalo 6 p.m. 7-Feb Thursday Edmonton 7 p.m.+ 9-Feb Saturday at New Jersey 12 p.m. 10-Feb Sunday at NY Islanders 2 p.m. 12-Feb Tuesday Philadelphia 7 p.m. 15-Feb Friday New Jersey 7:30 p.m. 19-Feb Tuesday Anaheim 7 p.m. 21-Feb Thursday at NY Rangers 6 p.m. 22-Feb Friday at Detroit 6:30 p.m.+ 26-Feb Tuesday at Winnipeg 7 p.m. 2-Mar Saturday at Calgary 9 p.m. 7-Mar Thursday at Tampa Bay 6:30 p.m. 8-Mar Friday at Florida 6 p.m. 14-Mar Thursday Dallas 7 p.m. 16-Mar Saturday NY Rangers 7 p.m. 17-Mar Sunday NY Islanders 5 p.m. 19-Mar Tuesday Colorado 7 p.m.+ 22-Mar Friday at Washington 6 p.m. 23-Mar Saturday at Carolina 6 p.m. 29-Mar Friday at Vegas 9 p.m.+ 31-Mar Sunday at Arizona 4 p.m.+ 2-Apr Tuesday Winnipeg 7 p.m.+ 4-Apr Thursday Boston 7 p.m. 6-Apr Saturday at Dallas 7 p.m.

+Airs on Fox Sports North PLUS

All Times Central

Schedule Subject to Change