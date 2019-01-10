FOX Sports North to televise 11 Twins spring training games

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins announced the spring training telecast schedule for the 2019 season on Thursday. The regional sports network will televise 11 games, 10 of which are home games from CenturyLink Sports Complex. Coverage begins March 1 when the Twins play the world champion Boston Red Sox.

The 11-game schedule will feature a mix of play-by-play by Dick Bremer and Cory Provus with analysis from Bert Blyleven and Dan Gladden. Additionally, Marney Gellner will make her Twins play-by-play debut. Gellner will be behind the mic on March 1, March 3 and March 4.

There will be seven simulcasts featuring a combination of FOX Sports cameras, graphics and replays, accompanied by analysis and play-by-play from Gladden and Bremer, Gellner or Provus.

2019 Minnesota Twins Spring Training Broadcast Schedule