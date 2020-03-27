FOX Sports North announces broadcast schedule for Wolves classic games
FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will replay memorable Wolves games from 1997 to 2018 over the next two weeks. From April 1 through April 15, Timberwolves fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Wolves were previously scheduled to play this season.
All of the classic games will also feature live Twitter commentary by FOX Sports North on-air talent.
Broadcast schedule
|Day
|Time
|Original Air Date
|Match-Up / Description
|April 1
|7 p.m.
|2/25/15
|Wolves beat Wizards – KG’s Return
|April 3
|7 p.m.
|1/17/00
|Wolves beat Pacers – Malik Sealy game-winner
|April 5
|6 p.m.
|10/28/15
|Wolves beat Lakers – 1st game after the passing of Flip Saunders
|April 7
|7 p.m.
|4/11/18
|Wolves vs Nuggets, Game 82 – Clinch Playoff berth
|April 9
|7 p.m.
|12/30/97
|Wolves’ first win over Jordan and Dynasty Bulls
|April 12
|6 p.m.
|10/31/18
|Derrick Rose 50-point game
|April 13
|7 p.m.
|4/21/18
|Wolves beat the Rockets in Game 3 of Playoffs
|April 15
|7 p.m.
|5/19/04
|Wolves beat Kings to advance to Western Conference Finals