FOX Sports North announces broadcast schedule for Wolves classic games

FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will replay memorable Wolves games from 1997 to 2018 over the next two weeks. From April 1 through  April 15, Timberwolves fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Wolves were previously scheduled to play this season.

All of the classic games will also feature live Twitter commentary by FOX Sports North on-air talent.

Click and follow FOX Sports North’s social accounts for updates: #WolvesClassics

Broadcast schedule

Day Time Original Air Date Match-Up / Description 
April 1 7 p.m. 2/25/15 Wolves beat Wizards – KG’s Return
April 3 7 p.m. 1/17/00 Wolves beat Pacers – Malik Sealy game-winner
April 5 6 p.m. 10/28/15 Wolves beat Lakers – 1st game after the passing of Flip Saunders
April 7 7 p.m. 4/11/18 Wolves vs Nuggets, Game 82 – Clinch Playoff berth
April 9 7 p.m. 12/30/97 Wolves’ first win over Jordan and Dynasty Bulls
April 12 6 p.m. 10/31/18 Derrick Rose 50-point game
April 13 7 p.m. 4/21/18 Wolves beat the Rockets in Game 3 of Playoffs
April 15 7 p.m. 5/19/04 Wolves beat Kings to advance to Western Conference Finals