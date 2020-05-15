FOX Sports North announces ‘Lynx classics’ broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Lynx, announced Friday plans to televise eight “Lynx Classics” games over the next six weeks. Starting this Sunday, the network will replay a variety of memorable Lynx games from 2013 to 2018.

The broadcast schedule features re-airs of many historic moments for the Lynx franchise, including the final game of 2015 WNBA Championships (June 21) and final game of the 2017 WNBA Championships (June 25).

DATE TIME PROGRAM ORIGINAL AIR DATE GAME May 17 6 p.m. Lynx classic Sept. 4, 2013 Lindsay Whalen’s career-high 14 assists; Lynx vs. Sparks May 24 6 p.m. Lynx classic Sept. 27, 2015 Maya Moore scores record 40 points; Lynx vs. Mercury May 26 7 p.m. Lynx classic Aug. 18, 2017 Largest win margin (59 points) in franchise history; Lynx vs. Fever May 31 6 p.m. Lynx classic May 23, 2018 Sylvia Fowles posts first 20/20 game in Lynx history; Lynx vs. Wings June 7 6 p.m. Lynx classic July 22, 2014 Maya Moore sets franchise record with 48 points; Lynx vs. Dream June 13 7 p.m. Lynx classic Sept. 17, 2016 Lynx franchise-best 28th win, Lynx vs. Dream June 21 6 p.m. Lynx classic Oct. 9, 2015 2015 WNBA Finals Game 3: Maya Moore buzzer-beater June 25 7 p.m. Lynx classic Oct. 4, 2017 2017 WNBA Finals Game 5: Sylvia Fowles MVP

//