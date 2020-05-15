FOX Sports North announces ‘Lynx classics’ broadcast schedule
FOX Sports North
FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Lynx, announced Friday plans to televise eight “Lynx Classics” games over the next six weeks. Starting this Sunday, the network will replay a variety of memorable Lynx games from 2013 to 2018.
The broadcast schedule features re-airs of many historic moments for the Lynx franchise, including the final game of 2015 WNBA Championships (June 21) and final game of the 2017 WNBA Championships (June 25).
|DATE
|TIME
|PROGRAM
|ORIGINAL AIR DATE
|GAME
|May 17
|6 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Sept. 4, 2013
|Lindsay Whalen’s career-high 14 assists; Lynx vs. Sparks
|May 24
|6 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Sept. 27, 2015
|Maya Moore scores record 40 points; Lynx vs. Mercury
|May 26
|7 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Aug. 18, 2017
|Largest win margin (59 points) in franchise history; Lynx vs. Fever
|May 31
|6 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|May 23, 2018
|Sylvia Fowles posts first 20/20 game in Lynx history; Lynx vs. Wings
|June 7
|6 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|July 22, 2014
|Maya Moore sets franchise record with 48 points; Lynx vs. Dream
|June 13
|7 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Sept. 17, 2016
|Lynx franchise-best 28th win, Lynx vs. Dream
|June 21
|6 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Oct. 9, 2015
|2015 WNBA Finals Game 3: Maya Moore buzzer-beater
|June 25
|7 p.m.
|Lynx classic
|Oct. 4, 2017
|2017 WNBA Finals Game 5: Sylvia Fowles MVP
