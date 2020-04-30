FOX Sports North to air Hockey Day Minnesota classics throughout May
FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, on Thursday announced plans to re-air Hockey Day Minnesota classic games every Saturday throughout the month of May. The network will showcase some of the marquee matchups throughout the last 14 years, dating back to the inaugural event in Baudette Bay in 2007.
The programming schedule begins Saturday at 1:00pm with a re-air of the Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 matchups from Minneapolis.
The full schedule:
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY/DATE
|MATCHUP
|May 2
|1 p.m.
|Minneapolis – 2020
|Warroad vs. Minneapolis
|May 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis – 2020
|Blaine vs. Blake
|May 2
|6 p.m.
|Minneapolis – 2020
|University of Minnesota vs. Ohio State (women)
|May 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis – 2020
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|May 2
|11:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis – 2020
|Minnesota Duluth vs. St. Cloud State
|May 9
|1 p.m.
|Baudette Bay – 2007
|St. Paul Johnson at Lake of the Woods
|May 9
|2:30 p.m.
|Baudette Bay – 2008
|Eveleth at Lake of the Woods
|May 9
|4 p.m.
|Phalen Park – 2009
|Rochester John Marshall vs. St. Paul Johnson
|May 9
|5:30 p.m.
|Phalen Park – 2009
|Stillwater vs. Minnetonka (girls)
|May 16
|1 p.m.
|Hermantown – 2010
|Hermantown vs. Eden Prairie
|May 16
|2:30 p.m
|Moorhead – 2011
|Hill-Murray vs. Moorhead
|May 16
|4 p.m.
|Pagel Center – 2012
|Minnetonka vs. Hopkins (girls)
|May 16
|5:30 p.m.
|Pagel Center – 2012
|White Bear Lake vs. Grand Rapids
|May 16
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids – 2013
|Benilde St. Margaret’s vs. Grand Rapids
|May 23
|1 p.m.
|Elk River – 2014
|Elk River vs. Stillwater
|May 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Holman Field – 2015
|Hill-Murray vs. St. Thomas Academy
|May 23
|4 p.m.
|Holman Field – 2015
|Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Duluth Northern Stars (girls)
|May 23
|5:30 p.m.
|Duluth – 2016
|Lakeville North vs. Duluth East
|May 23
|7 p.m.
|Stillwater – 2017
|Eden Prairie vs. Stillwater
|May 30
|1 p.m.
|St. Cloud – 2018
|St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (women)
|May 30
|2:30 p.m.
|St. Cloud – 2018
|Moorhead vs. Centennial
|May 30
|4 p.m.
|Bemidji – 2019
|Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State Mankato (women)
|May 30
|5:30 p.m.
|Bemidji – 2019
|Bemidji vs. Greenway
Sitting on the southern edge of Minnesota State University (MSU), Mankato, Blakeslee Stadium will serve as the venue for the 15th annual statewide hockey celebration in 2021.
Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019).