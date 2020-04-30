FOX Sports North to air Hockey Day Minnesota classics throughout May

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, on Thursday announced plans to re-air Hockey Day Minnesota classic games every Saturday throughout the month of May. The network will showcase some of the marquee matchups throughout the last 14 years, dating back to the inaugural event in Baudette Bay in 2007.

The programming schedule begins Saturday at 1:00pm with a re-air of the Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 matchups from Minneapolis.

The full schedule:

DATE TIME CITY/DATE MATCHUP May 2 1 p.m. Minneapolis – 2020 Warroad vs. Minneapolis May 2 3:30 p.m. Minneapolis – 2020 Blaine vs. Blake May 2 6 p.m. Minneapolis – 2020 University of Minnesota vs. Ohio State (women) May 2 8:30 p.m. Minneapolis – 2020 Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars May 2 11:30 p.m. Minneapolis – 2020 Minnesota Duluth vs. St. Cloud State May 9 1 p.m. Baudette Bay – 2007 St. Paul Johnson at Lake of the Woods May 9 2:30 p.m. Baudette Bay – 2008 Eveleth at Lake of the Woods May 9 4 p.m. Phalen Park – 2009 Rochester John Marshall vs. St. Paul Johnson May 9 5:30 p.m. Phalen Park – 2009 Stillwater vs. Minnetonka (girls) May 16 1 p.m. Hermantown – 2010 Hermantown vs. Eden Prairie May 16 2:30 p.m Moorhead – 2011 Hill-Murray vs. Moorhead May 16 4 p.m. Pagel Center – 2012 Minnetonka vs. Hopkins (girls) May 16 5:30 p.m. Pagel Center – 2012 White Bear Lake vs. Grand Rapids May 16 7 p.m. Grand Rapids – 2013 Benilde St. Margaret’s vs. Grand Rapids May 23 1 p.m. Elk River – 2014 Elk River vs. Stillwater May 23 2:30 p.m. Holman Field – 2015 Hill-Murray vs. St. Thomas Academy May 23 4 p.m. Holman Field – 2015 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Duluth Northern Stars (girls) May 23 5:30 p.m. Duluth – 2016 Lakeville North vs. Duluth East May 23 7 p.m. Stillwater – 2017 Eden Prairie vs. Stillwater May 30 1 p.m. St. Cloud – 2018 St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (women) May 30 2:30 p.m. St. Cloud – 2018 Moorhead vs. Centennial May 30 4 p.m. Bemidji – 2019 Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State Mankato (women) May 30 5:30 p.m. Bemidji – 2019 Bemidji vs. Greenway

Sitting on the southern edge of Minnesota State University (MSU), Mankato, Blakeslee Stadium will serve as the venue for the 15th annual statewide hockey celebration in 2021.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019).