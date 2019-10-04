FOX Sports North announces 2019-20 college hockey television package

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Friday announced an extensive 2019- 20 college hockey television schedule featuring Bemidji State, Minnesota State, St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The 36-game schedule features 30 men’s games and six women’s matchups. “College Hockey on FOX Sports North” begins Friday, Oct. 11 with a women’s matchup between Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m.

The regional sports network will televise 20 Gopher men’s hockey games from the University of Minnesota. The broadcasts will feature new on-air talent Charlie Beattie and Bobbie Bohlig. Beattie will call play-by-play alongside Ben Clymer with Bohlig reporting rink side.

A total of nine games will be televised from St. Cloud State and presented by the Emmy-award winning St. Cloud State video program, Husky Productions. Jim Rich of FOX 9 will handle play-by-play alongside former SCSU standout Mark Parrish. Kirsten Krull and Nik Speliopoulos will serve as student on-air talent.

FOX Sports North will feature two matchups on Saturday, Jan.18 as part of the network’s 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast event – a 4:30 p.m. outdoor women’s game between the University of Minnesota and Ohio State, as well as a men’s matchup at 4 p.m. between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/ PLUS can be found here.

Date Day Game Time (CT) Oct. 11 Friday Women: Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth 3 p.m. Oct. 11 Friday UMass-Lowell at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m. Oct. 11 Friday Minnesota at Colorado College 8:30 p.m.+ Oct. 18 Friday Niagara at Minnesota 7 p.m. Oct. 18 Friday Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin 7 p.m.+ Oct. 19 Saturday Niagara at Minnesota 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Saturday Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin 7 p.m.+ Oct. 25 Friday Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Oct. 26 Saturday Northeastern at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.+ Nov. 1 Friday Women: St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m. Nov. 1 Friday Princeton at St. Cloud State 7:30 p.m.+ Nov. 2 Saturday Notre Dame at Minnesota 4 p.m. Nov. 15 Friday Penn St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 16 Saturday Penn St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 22 Friday Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. Nov. 23 Saturday Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 28 Thursday North Dakota at Minnesota 7 p.m. Nov. 29 Friday North Dakota at Minnesota 7 p.m. Dec. 13 Friday Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State 7:30 p.m.+ Dec. 28 Saturday Mariucci Classic: Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Dec. 29 Sunday Mariucci Classic: TBD vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Jan. 10 Friday Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m. Jan. 17 Friday Women: St. Cloud State at Minnesota St. 7 p.m.+ Jan. 18 Hockey Day Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State 4 p.m.+ Jan. 18 Hockey Day Women: Ohio St. at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 Friday Ohio St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Jan. 31 Friday Minnesota at Wisconsin 7 p.m. Feb. 1 Saturday Minnesota at Wisconsin 8 p.m.+ Feb. 7 Friday Michigan St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Feb. 8 Saturday Women: Wisconsin at Minnesota St. 2 p.m. Feb. 8 Saturday Michigan St. at Minnesota 5 p.m.+ Feb. 22 Saturday North Dakota at St. Cloud State 6 p.m. Feb. 29 Saturday Denver at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.+ Feb. 29 Saturday Michigan at Minnesota 5 p.m. March 6 Friday St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.+ March 8 Sunday WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 2 p.m.+

All Times Central

+ Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS

Schedule Subject to Change