FOX Sports North announces 2019-20 college hockey television package
FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Friday announced an extensive 2019- 20 college hockey television schedule featuring Bemidji State, Minnesota State, St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
More from FOX Sports North
- Undrafted Dobnak’s incredible season continues with Game 2 start for Twins
- Twins Final Pitch: Yankees’ bullpen contains Minnesota in ALDS opener
- Bullpen struggles plague Twins in Game 1 loss to Yankees
- Preview: Zimmer’s Vikings face Jones, former OC Shurmur
- After career game, Gophers QB Morgan readies for Illinois
The 36-game schedule features 30 men’s games and six women’s matchups. “College Hockey on FOX Sports North” begins Friday, Oct. 11 with a women’s matchup between Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m.
The regional sports network will televise 20 Gopher men’s hockey games from the University of Minnesota. The broadcasts will feature new on-air talent Charlie Beattie and Bobbie Bohlig. Beattie will call play-by-play alongside Ben Clymer with Bohlig reporting rink side.
A total of nine games will be televised from St. Cloud State and presented by the Emmy-award winning St. Cloud State video program, Husky Productions. Jim Rich of FOX 9 will handle play-by-play alongside former SCSU standout Mark Parrish. Kirsten Krull and Nik Speliopoulos will serve as student on-air talent.
FOX Sports North will feature two matchups on Saturday, Jan.18 as part of the network’s 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast event – a 4:30 p.m. outdoor women’s game between the University of Minnesota and Ohio State, as well as a men’s matchup at 4 p.m. between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.
More Gophers coverage
All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/ PLUS can be found here.
|Date
|Day
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Oct. 11
|Friday
|Women: Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth
|3 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|Friday
|UMass-Lowell at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|Friday
|Minnesota at Colorado College
|8:30 p.m.+
|Oct. 18
|Friday
|Niagara at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 18
|Friday
|Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.+
|Oct. 19
|Saturday
|Niagara at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 19
|Saturday
|Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.+
|Oct. 25
|Friday
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Oct. 26
|Saturday
|Northeastern at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.+
|Nov. 1
|Friday
|Women: St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 1
|Friday
|Princeton at St. Cloud State
|7:30 p.m.+
|Nov. 2
|Saturday
|Notre Dame at Minnesota
|4 p.m.
|Nov. 15
|Friday
|Penn St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 16
|Saturday
|Penn St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 22
|Friday
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 23
|Saturday
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 28
|Thursday
|North Dakota at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|Friday
|North Dakota at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|Friday
|Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State
|7:30 p.m.+
|Dec. 28
|Saturday
|Mariucci Classic: Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Dec. 29
|Sunday
|Mariucci Classic: TBD vs. Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 10
|Friday
|Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 17
|Friday
|Women: St. Cloud State at Minnesota St.
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 18
|Hockey Day
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
|4 p.m.+
|Jan. 18
|Hockey Day
|Women: Ohio St. at Minnesota
|4:30 p.m.
|Jan. 24
|Friday
|Ohio St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 31
|Friday
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 1
|Saturday
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|8 p.m.+
|Feb. 7
|Friday
|Michigan St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Feb. 8
|Saturday
|Women: Wisconsin at Minnesota St.
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 8
|Saturday
|Michigan St. at Minnesota
|5 p.m.+
|Feb. 22
|Saturday
|North Dakota at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 29
|Saturday
|Denver at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.+
|Feb. 29
|Saturday
|Michigan at Minnesota
|5 p.m.
|March 6
|Friday
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.+
|March 8
|Sunday
|WCHA Final Faceoff Championship
|2 p.m.+
All Times Central
+ Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS
Schedule Subject to Change