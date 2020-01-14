FOX Sports North announces coverage plans for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, announced Tuesday their in-depth broadcast coverage plans for the 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) presented by Wells Fargo, which will commence Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Highlighted by more than 16 hours of continuous hockey programming, the network will showcase five live games, including three outdoor games from the Parade Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, a men’s college game from St. Cloud and the Wild vs. Dallas Stars primetime game from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The broadcast event will be televised regionally on FOX Sports North, FOX Sports North PLUS and via the FOX Sports GO app. Select content will also be made available nationwide, exclusively through FOX Sports GO.

Hockey Day Minnesota programming will be anchored from the FOX Sports Hockey Day set at Parade Stadium near the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Throughout the day, the FOX Sports North team will introduce viewers to numerous special features and reports from tournaments, pick-up games and Hockey Day happenings from across the State of Hockey. The full TV schedule, plus list of special features, live guests and FOX Sports North on-air talent is listed below.

Television schedule:

9 a.m. Hockey Day Coverage Begins Parade Stadium, Minneapolis FSN / FOX Sports GO 9:30 a.m. Warroad vs. Minneapolis (Boys) Parade Stadium, Minneapolis FSN / FOX Sports GO 1 p.m. Blaine vs. Blake (Boys) Parade Stadium, Minneapolis FSN / FOX Sports GO 4 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs. St Cloud State Herb Brooks Center, St. Cloud FSN+ / FOX Sports GO 4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. University of MN (Women) Parade Park, Minneapolis FSN / FOX Sports GO 7:30 p.m. Wild Live / Hockey Day Coverage Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul FSN / FOX Sports GO 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul FSN / FOX Sports GO ** The regional sports network will also show highlights from the Thursday night (Jan. 16) Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis and Grand Rapids-Greenlay vs. Blake girl’s high school game and Friday’s night’s (Jan. 17) NHL alumni game and State of Hockey Women’s All-Star Game taking place at Parade Stadium. Special Features: Heart of Hockey: Skylie Voss was two months old she went into heart failure. She received a heart transplant at three months old and now at age 14 has just been cleared to start playing hockey.

Skylie Voss was two months old she went into heart failure. She received a heart transplant at three months old and now at age 14 has just been cleared to start playing hockey. Hockey is for Everyone: Alonzo Slaughter doesn’t have a traditional hockey story, he started playing as a 12-year-old and is now a member of a Bloomington Jefferson PeeWee team.

Alonzo Slaughter doesn’t have a traditional hockey story, he started playing as a 12-year-old and is now a member of a Bloomington Jefferson PeeWee team. Hockeytown, USA: A look at the great history and tradition of hockey in Warroad.

A look at the great history and tradition of hockey in Warroad. Hockey History Lessons : Tom Hanneman provides a history lesson on the deep hockey roots in Minneapolis. Plus, a look at when the Minneapolis City Conference was a powerhouse in high school hockey.

: Tom Hanneman provides a history lesson on the deep hockey roots in Minneapolis. Plus, a look at when the Minneapolis City Conference was a powerhouse in high school hockey. Community Bonding: The city of Minneapolis manages 60 rinks and hosts a “fire and ice” event at Windom Park in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday nights, providing a special community connection for many.

The city of Minneapolis manages 60 rinks and hosts a “fire and ice” event at Windom Park in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday nights, providing a special community connection for many. Minnesota Memories : A conversation with Mike Modano and Lou Nanne about the old North Star days.

: A conversation with Mike Modano and Lou Nanne about the old North Star days. State of Hockey Legacy Award: Remembering and honoring the late Doug Woog. Live Guests: Craig Leipold : Owner of the Minnesota Wild.

: Owner of the Minnesota Wild. Dave Christian : Warroad native and member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

: Warroad native and member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team. Rob McClanahan : Blake Head Coach and member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

: Blake Head Coach and member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team. Tom Chorske : Minneapolis Hockey Legend and 1994 Stanley Cup Champion.

: Minneapolis Hockey Legend and 1994 Stanley Cup Champion. Joe Dziedzic : Minneapolis Hockey Legend and 1990 Mr. Hockey Award winner.

: Minneapolis Hockey Legend and 1990 Mr. Hockey Award winner. Matt Hendricks : Minnesota hockey great now working for the Minnesota Wild in Player Development

: Minnesota hockey great now working for the Minnesota Wild in Player Development Justin Morneau: Former Minnesota Twins player, current Minnesota resident and hockey enthusiast. Talent Line Up : FOX Sports North will feature a full team of on-air talent contributing throughout the day. NHL Network host Jamie Hersch is returning home to host the Hockey Day desk in Minneapolis alongside Ben Clymer. Additionally, Minnesota native and FS1 host/reporter Jenny Taft is returning to host a new secondary set, also located at Parade Stadium. Chris Vosters will handle play-by-play for the Warroad vs. Minneapolis high school game alongside Kevin Gorg.

will handle play-by-play for the Warroad vs. Minneapolis high school game alongside Anthony LaPanta will serve as play-play-voice for the Blaine vs. Blake game with Kevin Gorg serving as analyst.

will serve as play-play-voice for the Blaine vs. Blake game with Kevin Gorg serving as analyst. Krissy Wendell and Gigi Marvin will be in the booth for the women’s college game with Chris Vosters doing play-by-play.

and will be in the booth for the women’s college game with Chris Vosters doing play-by-play. Marney Gellner will be the sideline reporter for all outdoor games.

will be the sideline reporter for all outdoor games. Audra Martin , Ryan Carter and Mike Greenlay will provide updates from a set located at Xcel Energy Center.

, and will provide updates from a set located at Xcel Energy Center. Jim Rich and Mark Parrish will be in the booth for the men’s college game in St Cloud, with Kristen Krull and Nick Speliopoulos reporting.

and will be in the booth for the men’s college game in St Cloud, with and reporting. Anthony LaPanta and Wes Walz take over broadcast duties for primetime as play-by-play and analyst for the Wild game with Kevin Gorg reporting.

and take over broadcast duties for primetime as play-by-play and analyst for the Wild game with Kevin Gorg reporting. Annie Sabo will deliver updates from Hockey Day happenings across the state.

Other :

The hockey community is encouraged to join the HDM celebrations by using #HDM2020 – select text and photo content will be incorporated into the broadcast throughout the day.

Single-day and three-day ticket packages for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 are on-sale now at wild.com/HockeyDay.or available for purchase on site at Parade Stadium.

Hockey Day Minnesota History Infographic:

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019). For more information, visit wild.com/HockeyDay.

