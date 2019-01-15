FOX Sports North announces comprehensive coverage for 13th annual Hockey Day Minnesota

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild, announced Tuesday their in-depth broadcast coverage plans for the 13th annual “Hockey Day Minnesota” (HDM) presented by Wells Fargo, which will commence Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. Highlighted by more than 14 hours of continuous hockey programming, the network will showcase six live games, including three outdoor games from the south shore of Lake Bemidji, a women’s matchup from the Amsoil Arena in Duluth, a men’s game from Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud and culminates during primetime with the Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

FOX Sports North will deploy a number of special production elements for the outdoor games in Bemidji. There will be drone camera as well as a camera operator on skates. For the first time in Hockey Day history, the network is also introducing a “Ref Cam” mounted on the helmet supplied by Canadian based Vicareo.

The broadcast event will be televised regionally on FOX Sports North, FOX Sports North PLUS and via the FOX Sports App. Select content also be made available nationwide, exclusively through the FOX Sports App, with two of the college matchups to be featured nationally on FS2.

2019 Hockey Day Minnesota game schedule

TIME EVENT LOCATION TUNE IN 9 a.m. Hockey Day coverage begins FSN/*FS App 9:30 a.m. Andover vs. Minnetonka (Boys) Lake Bemidji, Bemidji FSN/*FS App 1 p.m. Minnesota State vs. Bemidji State (Women) Lake Bemidji, Bemidji FSN/*FS App 4 p.m. Ohio State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Women) Amsoil Arena, Duluth FSN+/FS2/*FS App 4:30 p.m. Greenway vs. Bemidji (Boys) Lake Bemidji, Bemidji FSN/*FS App 6:15 p.m. Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State (Men) Herb Brooks Center, St. Cloud FSN+/FS2/*FS App 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul FSN/FS App ** The regional sports network will also show highlights from the Friday night (Jan. 18) Bemidji vs. Woodbury girl’s high school game and Bemidji State vs. Michigan Tech University men’s games. FSN: FOX Sports North

FSN+: FOX Sports North PLUS

FS2: FOX Sports 2, available nationwide

FS App: FOX Sports App

*Indicates availability nationwide

Hockey Day Minnesota programming will be anchored from the FOX Sports Hockey Day set at Lake Bemidji. Throughout the day, the FOX Sports North team will introduce viewers to several special features and reports from tournaments, pick-up games and Hockey Day happenings from across the State of Hockey. A list of special features is listed below.

Special Features:

High Flying Coach: Andover head coach Mark Manney was a star forward at Moorhead High School and played college hockey at the Air Force Academy. He went on to spend 23 years as a pilot in the Air Force, eventually flying the most famous airplane in the world — Air Force One.

Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey Program: Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with the Wild, launched a new disabled hockey program for players in Minnesota with visual impairments in September. An adapted puck helps bring the game to skaters of all ages and visual impairments. Meet two siblings who are finally able to play the game they love.

Bob Naegele, Jr.: A look back at the life of a great Minnesota hockey man who led the charge in bringing the NHL back to Minnesota.

Tom & Frank Serratore: Tom, head coach of Bemidji State hockey and Frank, head coach of Air Force Academy hockey are brothers. They were born and raised in the small town of Coleraine, Minn., where they developed their love of hockey.

George Pelawa: The Bemidji High School legend died tragically in a car accident three months after being drafted in the first round of the NHL. His legacy now lives on through the Pelawa scholarship.

Hockey Day Flash Back: We head back to the community where Hockey Day Minnesota started — in the small town of Baudette, 12 years ago.

Talent Line Up:

FOX Sports North will feature a full team of on-air talent contributing throughout the day. NHL Network host Jamie Hersch is returning home to host the Hockey Day desk in Bemidji alongside Ben Clymer. Audra Martin and Wes Walz will provide programming updates from a desk located at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Kevin Gorg will serve as analyst for the two outdoor boy’s high school games and the women’s college game, with Chris Vosters providing play-by-play. Marney Gellner will be sideline reporter for the outdoor games and Krissy Wendell will join the broadcast booth for additional analysis.

Katie Emmer will deliver updates from Hockey Day happenings in Bemidji while Kendall Mark and Jim Rich check in with reports from other Hockey Day events happening across the state.

Anthony LaPanta and Mike Greenlay take over broadcast duties for primetime as play-by-play and analyst for the Wild game from Xcel Energy Center along with Ryan Carter serving as reporter.

U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Natalie Darwitz and gold medal Olympian Hannah Brandt will also make guest appearances.

Other:

The hockey community is encouraged to join the HDM celebration by using #HDM2019 – select text and photo content will be incorporated into the broadcast throughout the day.

— Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 in Bemidji are still available at ticketmaster.com.

— Official Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 merchandise is available online at hockeylodge.com.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), St. Paul (2015), Duluth, (2016) Stillwater (2017) and St. Cloud (2018). For more information, visit the Hockey Day Minnesota page.