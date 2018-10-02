FOX Sports North announces 2018-19 college hockey TV package
FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Tuesday announced an extensive 2018-19 college hockey television schedule featuring Bemidji State University, Minnesota State University, St. Cloud State University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Minnesota, the University of North Dakota and the University of Wisconsin.
The 39-game schedule features 31 men’s games and eight women’s matchups. “College Hockey on FOX Sports North” begins Sunday, Oct. 7, as the University of Minnesota hosts Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m.
This season, 15 games will originate from the University of Minnesota, all of which will feature veteran play-by-play announcer Doug McLeod and analyst Ben Clymer in the broadcast booth, as well as new sideline reporter Katie Emmer.
In addition, 12 games will be televised from St Cloud State University and presented by the Emmy-award winning St. Cloud State video program, Husky Productions. Jim Rich of FOX 9 will handle play-by-play alongside former Gophers All-American Pat Micheletti.
FOX Sports North will televise three matchups on Saturday, Jan. 19 as part of the network’s 13th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota event – a 1 p.m. outdoor women’s game between Bemidji State and Minnesota State and a second women’s matchup at 4 p.m. between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth, followed by a 6:15 p.m. men’s showdown between Western Michigan and St. Cloud State.
All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Oct. 7
|Sunday
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 12
|Friday
|Boston College at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.+
|Oct. 19
|Friday
|Northern Michigan at St. Cloud State
|7 p.m.+
|Oct. 26
|Friday
|Michigan Tech at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 2
|Friday
|Minnesota St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 3
|Saturday
|Women: Wisconsin at Minnesota St.
|2 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Saturday
|Denver at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.+
|Nov. 10
|Saturday
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 16
|Friday
|St. Lawrence at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 17
|Saturday
|Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.+
|Nov. 23
|Friday
|Michigan St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Saturday
|Michigan St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Nov. 30
|Friday
|Ohio St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 30
|Friday
|North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.+
|Dec. 1
|Saturday
|Ohio St. at Minnesota
|4 p.m.
|Dec. 7
|Friday
|Women: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
|3 p.m.+
|Dec. 7
|Friday
|Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State
|7 p.m.+
|Dec. 8
|Saturday
|Women: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
|2 p.m.
|Dec. 8
|Saturday
|Women: Minnesota St. at Minnesota Duluth
|4 p.m.+
|Dec. 8
|Saturday
|Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 28
|Friday
|Ferris St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 5
|Saturday
|Penn St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|Friday
|Women: Minnesota St. at St. Cloud State
|3 p.m.+
|Jan. 18
|Friday
|Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 19
|Saturday
|Women: Bemidji St. vs Minnesota St.
|1 p.m.
|Jan. 19
|Saturday
|Women: Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth
|4 p.m.+
|Jan. 19
|Saturday
|Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
|6:15 p.m.+
|Jan. 25
|Friday
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Jan. 26
|Saturday
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 26
|Saturday
|Nebraska-Omaha at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.+
|Feb. 1
|Friday
|Michigan at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Feb. 2
|Saturday
|Michigan at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Feb. 9
|Saturday
|Women: Minnesota St. at Wisconsin
|2 p.m.+
|Feb. 9
|Saturday
|Colorado College at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 23
|Saturday
|Notre Dame at Minnesota
|4:30 p.m.
|March 1
|Friday
|Arizona St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|March 1
|Friday
|Miami (OH) at Minnesota Duluth
|7 p.m.+
|March 2
|Saturday
|Arizona St. at Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|March 9
|Saturday
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
|6 p.m.+
*Schedule subject to change / + Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS