FOX Sports North announces 2018-19 college hockey TV package

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Tuesday announced an extensive 2018-19 college hockey television schedule featuring Bemidji State University, Minnesota State University, St. Cloud State University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Minnesota, the University of North Dakota and the University of Wisconsin.

The 39-game schedule features 31 men’s games and eight women’s matchups. “College Hockey on FOX Sports North” begins Sunday, Oct. 7, as the University of Minnesota hosts Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m.

This season, 15 games will originate from the University of Minnesota, all of which will feature veteran play-by-play announcer Doug McLeod and analyst Ben Clymer in the broadcast booth, as well as new sideline reporter Katie Emmer.

In addition, 12 games will be televised from St Cloud State University and presented by the Emmy-award winning St. Cloud State video program, Husky Productions. Jim Rich of FOX 9 will handle play-by-play alongside former Gophers All-American Pat Micheletti.

FOX Sports North will televise three matchups on Saturday, Jan. 19 as part of the network’s 13th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota event – a 1 p.m. outdoor women’s game between Bemidji State and Minnesota State and a second women’s matchup at 4 p.m. between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth, followed by a 6:15 p.m. men’s showdown between Western Michigan and St. Cloud State.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/ PLUS can be found here.

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Oct. 7 Sunday Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota 7 p.m. Oct. 12 Friday Boston College at Wisconsin 7 p.m.+ Oct. 19 Friday Northern Michigan at St. Cloud State 7 p.m.+ Oct. 26 Friday Michigan Tech at Wisconsin 7 p.m.+ Nov. 2 Friday Minnesota St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 3 Saturday Women: Wisconsin at Minnesota St. 2 p.m. Nov. 10 Saturday Denver at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.+ Nov. 10 Saturday Minnesota at Wisconsin 7 p.m. Nov. 16 Friday St. Lawrence at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 17 Saturday Bemidji State at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.+ Nov. 23 Friday Michigan St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. Nov. 24 Saturday Michigan St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 30 Friday Ohio St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. Nov. 30 Friday North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.+ Dec. 1 Saturday Ohio St. at Minnesota 4 p.m. Dec. 7 Friday Women: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State 3 p.m.+ Dec. 7 Friday Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State 7 p.m.+ Dec. 8 Saturday Women: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State 2 p.m. Dec. 8 Saturday Women: Minnesota St. at Minnesota Duluth 4 p.m.+ Dec. 8 Saturday Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State 6 p.m. Dec. 28 Friday Ferris St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Jan. 5 Saturday Penn St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. Jan. 18 Friday Women: Minnesota St. at St. Cloud State 3 p.m.+ Jan. 18 Friday Western Michigan at St. Cloud State 7 p.m.+ Jan. 19 Saturday Women: Bemidji St. vs Minnesota St. 1 p.m. Jan. 19 Saturday Women: Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth 4 p.m.+ Jan. 19 Saturday Western Michigan at St. Cloud State 6:15 p.m.+ Jan. 25 Friday Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Jan. 26 Saturday Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. Jan. 26 Saturday Nebraska-Omaha at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.+ Feb. 1 Friday Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Feb. 2 Saturday Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Feb. 9 Saturday Women: Minnesota St. at Wisconsin 2 p.m.+ Feb. 9 Saturday Colorado College at St. Cloud State 6 p.m. Feb. 23 Saturday Notre Dame at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. March 1 Friday Arizona St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. March 1 Friday Miami (OH) at Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.+ March 2 Saturday Arizona St. at Minnesota 7 p.m.+ March 9 Saturday Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.+

*Schedule subject to change / + Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS