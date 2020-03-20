Former Ravens DT Michael Pierce joining Vikings

Expected to fill the void left by nose tackle Linval Jospeh, the Vikings have added former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Pierce spent his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He started 30 of the 60 games he played in with the Ravens, including all 14 contests last season.

In 2019, Pierce recorded 35 tackles, 19 solo, 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.