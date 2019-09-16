Former Gopher Jordan Murphy signs deal with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed former Gopher standout Jordan Murphy. Terms of the agreement were not released per team policy.

Murphy played for the Timberwolves in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14 minutes over seven games.

The forward played four seasons at the University of Minnesota, averaging 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in 133 games. He led the Big Ten in rebounding his junior and senior seasons and finished his career ranked second in Big Ten history with 1,307 boards.