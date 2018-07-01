Derrick Rose agrees to one-year deal with Timberwolves

Derrick Rose and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be counting on one another next season.

The 2011 NBA MVP has agreed to a one-year deal worth nearly $2.4 million to stay with Minnesota, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said early Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be signed until Friday.

Rose appeared in 25 games last season — 16 with Cleveland, then nine off the bench with Minnesota. Rose averaged 5.8 points in those games with the Timberwolves, who went to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs and lost to Houston.

It was Minnesota’s first playoff berth since 2004.