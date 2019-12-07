Ohio State tops Gophers 3-2 in overtime

A pair of power-play goals wasn’t enough to lift the Gophers to a win, as unranked Minnesota fell 3-2 to Ohio State in overtime on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

Robbie Stucker and leading scorer Saampo Ranta cashed in on the power play for the Gophers, who went 2-for-3 on the man advantage against the Buckeyes.

Stucker rifled home a one-timer off the faceoff with 1:37 remaining in the second period to tie the game. Ranta snuck a shallow-angle shot just inside the post less than two minutes into the final frame to put the Gophers in front.

Buckeyes forward Carson Myers banged home a rebound at 12:58 of the third period to tie the game after a shot from the left circle found its way into the slot.

Forward Quinn Preston walked in on the left side with just over 25 seconds to play in overtime, rifling a wrist shot past Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine to end it.

Now win-less in their last four, the Gophers were swept at home by No. 3 North Dakota last weekend after tying Big Ten rival Wisconsin on Nov. 23.

LaFontaine made 23 saves in the loss, his first appearance since allowing five goals on 16 shots during the Gophers 9-3 loss to UND on Nov. 28. The junior has a .894 SV% and a 3.44 GAA in nine starts.