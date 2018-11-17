Jack Sadek forced overtime with a shot from the blue line late in the third period, but the No. 19 University of Minnesota men’s hockey team fell 4-3 to unranked St. Lawrence on Friday in Minneapolis.

The senior defenseman’s wrist shot found its way past Saints goaltender Emil Zetterquist at 15:22 after junior defenseman Tyler Nanne scored shorthanded at 6:21 of the third period to cut the Gophers’ deficit to 3-2.

St. Lawrence’s Michael Ederer scored at 3:19 of overtime to end it, dropping the Gophers to 2-5-1 on the season.

The Gophers never led despite putting 40 shots on goal, falling behind after the Saints scored on the power play at 15:31 of the first period.

Junior forward Rem Pitlick got the Gophers on the board just two minutes later, but St. Lawrence struck back midway through the second, scoring at 13:22 and 15:41.

Junior Mat Robson made 35 saves for the Gophers.

Minnesota went 0-for-3 on the power play, failing to convert after scoring a power-play goal in six straight games.

The Gophers have struggled since stringing together consecutive wins over Minnesota Duluth, the U.S. under-18 team and Canadian club Trinity Western, and have just one win in their last six games.