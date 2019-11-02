Gophers earn extra point, top Notre Dame in 3-on-3 OT

Sammy Walker scored in double overtime to power the Gophers to a 3-2 win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Friday in Minneapolis.

The sophomore captain converted on a feed from sophomore Blake McLaughlin in three-on-three overtime, earning Minnesota an extra point in the Big Ten standings in their conference opener.

The game is officially recorded as a 2-2 tie following the first five-minute overtime period, which is played five-on-five.

Shut out since scoring two goals Friday, Oct. 25 in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota-Duluth, the Gophers’ offense finally came alive in the third period.

Sophomore Nathan Burke redirected freshman Jack Perbix’s shot in front of the net at 5:41 of the third to tie things up. It took the Irish less than 30 seconds to respond. However, Minnesota had an answer of their own.

Junior Scott Reedy knotted things up again at 6:24, pouncing on an errant pass in the Notre Dame zone and beating goaltender Cale Morris after his shot was tipped by an Irish defender.

Freshman Jared Moe made a career-high 31 saves during his fourth start.