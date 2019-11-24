Gophers tie Badgers 3-3, concede extra point in shootout

The Gophers watched a two-goal lead evaporate in the third period before coming up empty in a shootout, settling for a 3-3 tie with Wisconsin on Saturday and conceding an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Minnesota won Friday’s series opener 4-1, their second win of the season in conference play.

Ty Emberson got the Badgers on the board late at 18:31 of the first period, before Bryce Brodzinski scored the first goal of his college career with just a second remaining in the opening stanza.

Blake McLaughlin scored on the power play at 4:22 of the second period, while Scott Reedy converted on a feed from Brannon McManus at 9:13 to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

The Badgers wasted little time in the final frame.

Tarek Baker rifled home a one-timer from the high slot just 18 seconds into the third, before K’Andre Miller scored on a blast from the blue line at 5:34 to tie the game.

Badgers goaltender Jack Berry stood tall through two overtime periods, then turned aside Brannon McManus, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta in the shootout.

Jack LaFontaine stopped star freshmen Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield in the shootout, before Max Zimmer banked a shot in off the junior goalie to end it.

Minnesota out-shot Wisconsin 38-36 and went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Badgers went 0-for-4.

The Gophers (5-6-3, 2-3-3 Big Ten) host nonconference rival North Dakota (10-1-2, 5-0-1 NCHC) Nov. 28-29.