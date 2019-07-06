Twins place Cron on injured list, recall Wade

With the All-Star break nearing, the Minnesota Twins on Saturday placed first baseman C.J. Cron on the injured list due to right thumb inflammation.

Cron, who was a finalist in the recent All-Star Game voting, is slashing .266/.326/.495 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI. Cron was picked up this past offseason on waivers from Tampa Bay.

To replace Cron on the roster, outfielder LaMonte Wade was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. This is Wade’s second promotion to Minnesota, appearing in just one game after his last recall. Wade is batting .242/.392/.356 for the Red Wings this season.

Among players on the Twins’ 25-man roster, Ehire Adrianza and Marwin Gonzalez have played first base this season. Miguel Sano has played sporadically — 22 games total — in years past.

Minnesota hosts Texas on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. before hitting the All-Star break. Both games can be seen on FOX Sports North. The Twins will resume their the season Friday, July 12 in Cleveland. Cron won’t be eligible to return until July 16.