Coyle’s hat trick leads Wild to first preseason win

Charlie Coyle had a three-goal game and Alex Stalock stopped 16 shots to help the Wild win their first preseason game, 7-0 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jason Zucker, Matt Read, Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise also tallied goals for Minnesota.

Zucker opened the scoring at the 11:28 mark of the first period before the Wild went on to score a trio of goals in both the second and third.

Coyle scored twice in the second period before adding another in the third to seal the victory for the Wild.

Minnesota continues its preseason trek, traveling to Dallas for a matchup with the Stars on Monday night.