Cecilia Zandalasini to miss 2020 season, Lynx sign Megan Huff

Forward Cecilia Zandalasini will miss the 2020 season due to a personal decision, the Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday.

To take her place on the roster, the Lynx signed forward Megan Huff.

Zandalasini, a native of Italy, won a WNBA championship with the Lynx in 2017. She most recently played with the Lynx in 2018, averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29 games.

Huff, a third-round pick by New York in 2019, did not play in the WNBA last season. Instead, she played in Latvia for TTT Riga and registered 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

The 2020 WNBA season is scheduled to start in late July at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.