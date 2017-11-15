Can the Timberwolves end playoff drought? History says yes

In case you haven’t heard, the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t made the playoffs in 13 years.

The Wolves put themselves in position to break that drought this season, pulling off one of the blockbuster trades of the summer in acquiring Jimmy Butler. Serving as a veteran leader, Butler joined stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and the trio have accounted for more than 55 points a game this season. Throw in a veteran point guard who has never missed the playoffs in his career and it appears the Timberwolves have all the pieces in place for a postseason return.

But what does history say?

After 13 games, the Timberwolves enter tonight’s matchup against the Spurs with an 8-5 record, one of their best starts in franchise history.

Timberwolves, Highest Win Pct thru 13 Games – All-Time

2001-02 .769 (10-3)

2017-18 .615 (8-5)

2004-05 .615 (8-5)

2003-04 .615 (8-5)

1998-99 .615 (8-5)

When starting 8-5 or better, Minnesota made the playoffs in three of those four seasons, and in the other still had a 44-38 record.

In 2003-04, the Timberwolves went on to finish with a Western Conference-best 58–24 record, setting the franchise record for wins, and won its first and only division championship before advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Minnesota finished third in the Midwest Division with a 50–32 record and advanced to the first round of the playoffs in 2001-02, where they were swept by the Dallas Mavericks.

After an 8-5 start in 1998-99, the Timberwolves made their third consecutive trip to the playoffs, losing to the Spurs in the first round.

No, an 8-5 start guarantees nothing, but it certainly does portend well.

Statistics courtesy STATS