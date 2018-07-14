Another injury derails Twins’ Buxton in Triple-A

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins were hoping to add a healthy Byron Buxton back to the starting lineup in the near future but his return will be delayed even further after he suffered a setback with Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton injured his hand during a swing Thursday night and underwent X-rays Friday morning that came back negative. Buxton was expected to undergo an MRI exam, which should determine the next course of action.

“The optimism would be that it’s just a minor strain, whether it’s tendon related or whatever,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ll get more going forward. We haven’t decided on the DL down there or what we’re going to do. It’s the 7-day instead of the 10-day. We’re going to get a little more information before we decide what the next step is.”

Buxton had a breakout season in 2017, batting .253 with 16 home runs, 29 stolen bases and 51 RBI while winning a Gold Glove Award for his defensive work center. But a pair of toe injuries have sidetracked him this season and in 28 games, he was batting just .156 without a home run.

“It’s when they keep coming, they get challenging,” Molitor said of Buxton’s injuries in 2018. “Probably will have to get your mind around it. Can’t feel sorry for yourself. If it is something you got to deal with, whether it is two days or five days or 10 days, just do the next thing that you need to do.”

A healthy Buxton would be a big boost for a Twins team that’s in the midst of its best stretch of the season.