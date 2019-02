Twins 10, Rays 5

Byron Buxton collected five RBI, including a three-run home run and two-run single in the Twins’ 10-5 win over the Rays.

With the win, Rocco Baldelli earned his first spring victory as the Twins manager.

Eddie Rosario knocked in a run with a single in the first inning and Nelson Cruz scored twice in his Twins’ debut.

Fernando Romero struck out a pair of batters in his one-inning debut.