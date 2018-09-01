Veteran Brian Robison cut by Vikings

A familiar face will be missing when the Minnesota Vikings take the field in 2018 as veteran defensive end Brian Robison has been released by the team.

With reports swirling about him being cut, Robison took to Twitter and confirmed the move.

Sad Day! I love you Vikings Fans, teammates, coaches and all I have come in contact with over the years. This one hurts, but it’s not goodbye. More like see you later. Thank you @Vikings for 11 amazing years and one opportunity. Formal letter to come soon. pic.twitter.com/zney9S5tGD — Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) September 1, 2018

Teams have to cut down to 53 players by Saturday at 3 p.m. Minnesota confirmed the release of Robison before announcing other cuts.

Drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in the 2007 draft, Robison quickly became a mainstay of the defense, emerging as a starter in 2011. His 60 sacks ranks tied for eighth in franchise history.

“Brian has been one of the best leaders I’ve seen in my career and I’m happy I got the opportunity to coach him,” head coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. “He’s been such a great player for us and an even better help building the kind of culture we want with this team. Brian will be missed but his influence will continue to be felt on this team going forward.”

Robison signed a one-year contract extension this past offseason, but he had lost his starting role last year, when he recorded four sacks, his lowest total since 2010.

“Brian Robison exemplifies exactly what we strive for as Minnesota Vikings,” said general manager Rick Spielman. “From the moment he arrived he proved to be a tireless worker, a great teammate, and most importantly, a leader on and off the field. Along with being one of the best to ever wear a Vikings uniform, Brian has an uncanny ability to connect with everyone he meets and a magnetic personality that commands respect. We will miss Brian but he will forever be a Minnesota Viking. On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Brian, Jayme and the entire Robison family for their immeasurable impact on our team and our community.”