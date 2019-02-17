Gophers earn series sweep over No. 2 Ohio State

Mat Robson made 43 saves and the Minnesota Gophers scored four goals to top Big Ten frontrunners Ohio State 4-3.

Minnesota got goals from Scott Reedy, Nathan Burke, Brent Gates Jr. and Tyler Sheehy to earn the series sweep against the No. 2 Buckeyes.

The Gophers came out firing early as Reedy scored just 20 seconds into the contest. Burke then added to the lead at 8:47 of the opening period.

Gates buried his 12th goal of the season at 6:42 of the second to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead.

After Ohio State responded with a pair of power-play goals later in the second, Sheehy found the back of the net for the eventual game-winner at 8:47 of the third period.

The Buckeyes answered again at 9:58 to make it a one goal game, but Minnesota held on for the series sweep.