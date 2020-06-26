Best player to wear each number for the Timberwolves, part 2 (26-88)

Have you ever wondered who are the best Minnesota Timberwolves players to wear each number in franchise history?

You haven’t?

Well, we can’t blame you for that, but with the Wolves next game a far cry away, here’s your chance.

Players from all three decades of Timberwolves basketball are represented well on this list, and while not every player was as impressive as others, it is at least an opportunity to get reacquainted with players from the past.

The list below is the best player for each number in Timberwolves franchise history, based off information from basketballreference.com.

This edition covers numbers 26-88. Our previous installment went over 0-25.

No. 26: James Robinson

Robinson is the only Timberwolves player to wear No. 26 and scored 8.3 points per game during the 1996-97 season, his only season in Minnesota.

No. 27: Jordan Hill

Even though Hill only played seven games with the Timberwolves and scored 1.7 points per game, Hill gets the spot since he is the only No. 27.

No. 28: Andrew Lang

Lang, not to be confused with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, also is the only Timberwolves player to wear No. 28. He recorded 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in 20 games with the team in 1996.

No. 29: Mike Wilks

Wilks and Alando Tucker both wore No. 29 in Minnesota, but both only scored 2.0 points per game, so Wilks gets the “honor” since he played more games with the franchise.

No. 30: Mark Blount

Blount was traded to Minnesota during the 2005-06 season and while he was on the team for just a year and a half, he started 111 of the 124 games he played for the team, dropping 11.6 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game.

No. 31: Ricky Davis

Davis played two seasons for Minnesota in the mid-2000s and averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in that time.

No. 32: Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT was a simple pick here. The 24-year-old center has made two NBA All-Star games and has recorded 22.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during his career in Minnesota.

No. 33: Robert Covington

After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, he spent parts of two seasons with the Timberwolves before getting traded to Houston. In that span, he averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

No. 34: Isaiah Rider

Rider had a very good start to his career with the Timberwolves. He was primarily a scoring threat for Minnesota (18.8 career ppg with the team), but also hit 35.9% of his 3-point attempts.

No. 35: Mark Madsen

Madsen played for the Timberwolves for six seasons, and while did not put up great numbers with the team, he did provide good depth and leadership off the bench.

No. 36: Dario Saric

Saric came to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade in the 2018-19 season and put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the 68 games he played with the franchise.

No. 40: Eric Riley

Riley played 25 games for the Timberwolves during the 1995-96 season and averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in that span.

No. 41: Juan Hernangomez

The Spanish power forward has played 14 games for Minnesota and has recorded 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a member of the franchise. Since no other No. 41 ever scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, Hernangomez takes the spot.

No. 42: Kevin Love

Sorry Sam Mitchell, but Kevin Love is the best No. 42 in Timberwolves history. Love made three All-Star teams in Minnesota, led the NBA in rebounds with 15.2 per game in 2010-11 and also won the Most Improved Player award the same season.

No. 43: Chris Carr

Carr takes the spot here by scoring 7.4 per game during his three seasons with the franchise in the mid-90s.

No. 44: Anthony Peeler

Peeler played six seasons in Minnesota from 1997-2004 and scored 9.6 points per game in that span as a complementary piece to Kevin Garnett.

No. 45: Chuck Person

In two years with the Timberwolves, Person stood out as a decent scoring threat, highlighted by his 1992-93 season when he scored 16.8 points and grabbed 5.6 boards per game.

No. 47: Andrei Kirilenko

AK-47 spent one of his final seasons with Minnesota in 2012-13. He could still play when he was with the team shooting 50.7% from the field, scoring 12.4 points, getting 5.7 rebounds and stealing 1.5 balls per game.

No. 50: Felton Spencer

The 7-foot center played three seasons for the Timberwolves in the early 1990s and had his best campaign in 1990-91 when he averaged 7.9 points and 7.1 boards and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team.

No. 51: Andrés Guibert

The Cuban big man played his only two NBA seasons in Minnesota from 1993-95. In that time, he put up 2.7 points and 2.8 boards per game.

No. 52: Mark Randall

Since Randall is the only No. 52 in Timberwolves history to average more than three points per game, he gets this spot essentially by default. He played 41 games in parts of the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons with Minnesota.

No. 53: Stanley Roberts

The 7-foot center started 44 games for Minnesota during the 1997-98 season and recorded 6.2 points and 4.9 boards.

No. 54: Brad Lohaus

Lohaus, a native of New Ulm, played 28 games for the Timberwolves during the 1989-90 season. He scored 7.5 points and corralled 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 80.8% from the charity stripe.

No. 55: Marko Jarić

The Serbian ballplayer was with Minnesota for three seasons in the mid-2000s and was at his best with the Timberwolves in 2007-08 when he averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 assists per contest.

No. 67: Taj Gibson

Gibson chose to wear No. 67 in honor of his neighborhood in Brooklyn and in doing so became the first NBA player ever to wear that number. While he was with the Timberwolves from 2017 to 2019, he started all but 13 regular-season games he played in and recorded 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

No. 88: Nemanja Bjelica

Bjelica finishes off the list. The Serbian power forward was on the Timberwolves for three seasons from 2015-18 and scored 6.1 points per outing while shooting 37.1% from deep.