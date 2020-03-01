Berríos pitches three scoreless innings, Twins fall to Pirates 2-0

The Minnesota Twins lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday in Fort Myers.

Minnesota starting pitcher José Berríos got off to a great start, pitching three scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.

Sergio Romo pitched the fourth inning in relief and struck out three batters in the process. Tyler Clippard followed him in the fifth and did not give up a hit or an earned run.

Pittsburgh’s Jason Osuna hit an RBI double in the sixth inning of Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers, who surrendered three hits in that frame.

Zack Littell threw scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, then Pittsburgh’s Kevin Kramer got an RBI single in the final frame off Twins reliever Ryan Garton.

Minnesota go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.